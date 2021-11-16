POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Delegation held a Delegation Build Day at a Rick Case Habitat Community in Pompano Beach in support of the organization.

The event was held on Saturday where delegates worked side-by-side with future homeowners and volunteers.

The Broward Delegation includes local state representatives and state senators.

“Members of the Broward Delegation came today to dig in, get dirty and help lift up families working hard to earn the economic empowerment that comes with homeownership. We thank them for their hard work and support of this cause,” said Thor Barraclough, Habitat Broward Chief Program Officer.

