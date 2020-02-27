Broward declares cold weather emergency ahead of drop in temps

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials have declared a cold weather emergency ahead of a drop in temperatures.

Weather forecasters project temperatures to reach the 40s Friday morning.

It will be chilly tomorrow morning. Get ready to bundle up South #Florida. Here is a look at the forecast lows. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/QAHMVGhoar — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 27, 2020

As result, county officials declared the cold weather emergency from 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

Officials have established cold night shelters for homeless individuals at the following locations:

Pompano Beach

Northeast Transit Center

Corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Dixie Highway

(Pickup Location Only)

The Salvation Army

1445 West Broward Boulevard

(Shelter and Pickup Location)

Those who are homeless are advised to go to the pickup and shelter locations no later than 6 p.m. Thursday for transportation or access to the shelters. Officials are also asking the public to notify homeless persons in their area.

Officials said if the weather forecast changes, shelters may be extended or canceled. For more information, call the Broward County Homeless Hotline at 954-563-4357 (HELP).

