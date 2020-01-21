Broward declares cold weather emergency ahead of deeper drop in temps

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials have declared a cold weather emergency ahead of an expected further drop in temperatures.

Weather forecasters project temperatures to reach the 40s on Wednesday morning.

As result, county officials declared the cold weather emergency from 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials have established cold night shelters for homeless individuals at the following locations:

Pompano Beach

Northeast Transit Center

Corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Dixie Highway

(Pickup Location Only)

The Salvation Army

1445 West Broward Boulevard

(Shelter and Pickup Location)

Broward Outreach Center

2056 Scott St.

(Shelter Location for individuals. No families)

Those who are homeless are advised to go to the pickup and shelter locations no later than 6 p.m. Tuesday for transportation or access to the shelters.

Officials said if the weather forecast changes, shelters may be extended or canceled. For more information, call the Broward County Homeless Hotline at 954-563-4357 (HELP).

