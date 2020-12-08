Broward declares 1-day cold weather emergency ahead of drop in temperatures

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials have declared a cold weather emergency ahead of a drop in temperatures.

Temperatures are projected to reach the 40s Wednesday morning.

COLD AIR moving into South Florida will leave us with the chilliest temperatures since January and February tomorrow morning! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/vA1uyAN194 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 8, 2020

As a result, county officials issued a cold weather emergency from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Homeless persons are advised to report to the Salvation Army, located at 1445 West Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale no later than 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for transportation or access to special cold-night shelters.

Residents are also asked to notify homeless people in their area of the advisory.

Officials said if the weather forecast changes, shelters may be extended or canceled. For more information, call the Broward County Homeless Hotline at 954-563-4357 (HELP).

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.