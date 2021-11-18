PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital opened its doors this week. Now, the team at its labor and delivery wing is celebrating its first birth.

There’s no better way to usher in the new than by bringing new life into it.

Baby Isaiah Ire Wolfe was born Monday at Broward County’s new HCA Florida University Hospital.

He’s the first baby born in the facility, marking the beginning of a new era.

“We were the first patients in labor and delivery, and they were like ‘With these contractions five minutes apart, we’re gonna just do it,’ so everybody was excited,” said mother Brittany Wolfe.

“We’re really excited to be the first, the first here at the University Hospital, and the experience. as my wife touched upon, has been great,” said father Dwayne Wolfe. “We had to have met all of the physicians, and the staff, doctors, nurses, custodians, and everyone’s been really excited everyone’s been very happy. I guess he’s getting a little hungry. Everyone’s been really happy and we’ve really felt welcome.”

HCA officially opened its doors Monday.

The maternity doctors, staff and services that once called Plantation General Hospital home are relocating to a state of the art facility in Davie on the campus of Nova Southeastern University.

Only an emergency room remains open at Plantation General.

The new university hospital caters to a bigger geographic area and will have new modern equipment, new operating rooms and more space for doctors and new parents.

The hospital builds upon the groundwork laid by Plantation General — a 55-year fixture known for its pediatric and women’s services that has seen even the tinniest of babies leave its doors strong, healthy and ready to take on the world.

As the last baby born at Plantation General was crossing the threshold out of the hospital, baby Isaiah was born at the exact same time in the new one.

“Maybe we’ll meet the baby one day, they can be friends,” said Brittany. “That would be cool.”

“I was really surprised to hear that. I think it was more than fate, it was meant to be that way and it would be really neat to see that baby,” said Dwayne. “Maybe they can meet at some point, cross paths and be friends. At least meet each other, maybe get a picture together, I think that would be neat.”

The hospital will be a teaching hospital and it will focus on research and collaborate with experts to help premature babies survive and thrive.

