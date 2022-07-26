FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County voters are to decide whether they will continue to pay for school district funding.

A referendum named Secure the Next Generation is a property tax, approved in 2018, that is going to be on the ballot in the primaries for renewal come August 23.

According to the Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) website, the renewal would begin to include charter schools and increase voters’ investment in education from a .5 millage rate to one full point in support of continuing secure funds for security personnel, health counselors and a pay increase for teachers.

School officials said they are underfunded by Tallahassee and the money would help retain teachers already in the school systems.

The Broward County school district would receive $267 million annually if the referendum gets approved.

School board member Laurie Rich Levinson made a plea for voters to continue subsidizing the district.

“Funding will fund more than 500 school safety personnel and 100 mental health professional,” said Levinson. “And over $80 million annually in compensation supplements for our teachers and eligible staff.”

BCPS Superintendent Vicki Cartwright mentioned the increase in monthly payments the county would expect if the vote passes.

“When you’re taking a look for that average homeowner, you are currently investing $13 per month,” said Cartwright. “We are asking for an additional $13 on top of what you are already committed to. Likewise, with the condo owners, you are currently contributing $7.50 per month. We’re going to be asking for an additional $7.50 per month.”

According to Broward County school officials, if this referendum does not get approved, they may have to resort to cutting finances for creative and athletic departments to fund the district.

