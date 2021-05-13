Broward County to resume bus fares on June 1

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County residents can expect to pay for public transit starting next month.

Starting June 1, the county will be resuming bus fares.

Passengers will be asked to board through the front door of the bus to pay and exit through the rear doors.

People will still be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing on board buses.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.