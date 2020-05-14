Broward County to release details for potential reopening plan

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade’s mayor recently drafted a guideline to get parts of the county reopened, and Broward County is expected to follow suit on Thursday. Both drafts must receive approval from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Several new rules and restrictions are set to be in place as business owners and customers gear up for the possible reopening on May 18.

“Calm, but eerily calm,” said resident Michael Hajjar.

“Kind of depressing, but kind of soothing,” said resident Henry Belsoro.

Popular places like Lincoln Road on Miami Beach are practically a ghost town, but the outdoor mall may look different in a week.

“I’ve been stuck in the house all day,” said Belroso. “I can’t take it anymore.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez released a color-coded set of new rules to be followed by restaurants and business owners. Each color represents a different phase of reopening.

Red represents the most restrictive phase, and blue, the least restrictive phase, has been dubbed the ‘New Normal’ by county officials.

“If we get back to reopening as soon as possible, people are going to feel a lot better about their economic situation,” said Hajjar. “I know myself, I got furloughed, so I want to get back to work as soon as possible.”

Miami-Dade will move into the yellow phase on May 18. This means some non-essential businesses such as personal grooming establishments and malls can open with strict restrictions.

“Everything that we’re going to be opening will be at 50% capacity, like it is right now with grocery stores — six foot, social distancing, wearing a mask inside,” said Gimenez, “so what we want to do is make it very consistent for the customers.”

The yellow phase is not to include recreational businesses such as hotels, bars and gyms.

“Our guidelines are based on science,” said Gimenez. “Our guidelines are based on medical experts here.”

The list of guidelines were released so that business owners can prepare and place markers on the ground to enforce social distancing rules.

Staff will have to wear face masks and routinely clean commonly used areas such as elevators and restrooms every two to three hours.

Broward County officials said they will provide a more detailed reopening plan on Thursday.

“I know it won’t be normal,” said Broward County Mayor Dale Holness. “It’s going to be a different world.”

Not all residents are excited about the counties reopening.

“I’m a bit concerned,” said Eric Dickhaus. “I wouldn’t feel very safe just going back to what things were like before. I’d like to see a better plan, you know, statewide.”

For more details on Miami-Dade County’s reopening plan, click here.

