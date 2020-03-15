Miami-Dade and Broward County will provide free meals to public school students, families amid closures

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be closed beginning Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, but district officials in both counties are taking steps to help students and their families.

Broward County will be providing free meals to all public school students and their families. There are certain schools that have been set up during breakfast and lunch to feed the families.

District officials said the meals will be provided on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at nine different schools across the county.

On Saturday, Miami-Dade school officials handed out 32,000 tablets and laptops to students with the plan that they will continue some of the school year from their homes.

District officials in Miami-Dade said breakfast and lunch will be provided to students starting Monday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will continue to be offered through March 20 at all schools.

Meanwhile, Broward County Public Schools have not provided details beyond what was shared during Friday’s news conference, announcing that the district would be closed starting Monday through next week’s school vacation.

For more information about the free meals in Broward, click here.

