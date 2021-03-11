Broward County to continue to enforce COVID-19 rules despite DeSantis order waiving fines

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County said they will continue to enforce COVID-19 rules and penalties despite an executive order from the governor waiving existing fines.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Wednesday waiving fines implemented by local governments for COVID-19 related offenses.

Broward County leaders, however, said the threat of fines helps prevent the spread of the virus.

Video footage over the last year shows police officers fining individuals who were spotted without a mask.

With spring breakers in town, the rules in place will keep both visitors and residents safe, according to local leaders.

The governor’s executive order states that those who received a ticket between March 1, 2020 and March 10, 2021 do not have to pay them.

Those who have already paid them, however, will not be offered a refund.

“We haven’t had a chance to examine this yet, but obviously, we’re not pleased,” said Broward County Mayor Steven Geller. “I think that in all the urban areas, at least in the state of Florida, we’re concerned. In Broward, we still have the 6-foot separation between tables, between parties at bars and restaurants. We need to have a way of enforcing that.”

“I just think that those fines are out of control, and we want to make sure that folks are protected,” said DeSantis. “Most of those restrictions have not been effective. That’s just the reality. The evidence is in on that, and so we wanna really go forth fresh, and we want people to make decisions, but we don’t want it under the heavy hand of government.”

Geller said the county will continue to enforce the rules that were initially put in place.

