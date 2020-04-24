Broward County teacher treated for COVID-19 with plasma donation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward county teacher who contracted COVID-19 is being treated with potentially life-saving plasma.

The news comes after the family of Stefanie Miller made a desperate plea for donations.

Doctors think antibodies from someone who beat the virus could help her beat it too.

After some delays, they found a donor and administered that treatment.

Doctors tell her family it could take weeks before seeing any improvement.

