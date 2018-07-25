Broward County superintendent provides safety update ahead of school year

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools gave an update Wednesday morning on safety and security procedures for the upcoming school year.

New safety protocols include new gated doors and additional safety measures to better control who steps foot on campus and where.

Students at Miramar High School are excited and getting ready for the first day of school. That excitement comes with some major changes.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie spoke about the progress of implementing the new safety measures that will take effect across the district.

“It’s going to be the new normal and folks are going to have to adjust to it,” Runcie said.

Ever since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Broward County School District has been looking at ways to improve safety.

Those initiatives will be put in place starting on the first day back to school.

The district has invested $26 million in security enhancements. Once the additional cameras are installed, there will be a total 10,000 security cameras district wide.

Students and teachers will also undergo updated code red training, identification badges will be mandatory for everyone on campus, and the district has expanded mental health services.

As for the new gates, officials said they will allow students to leave during school hours, but when they return, there will only be one single point of entry.

Miramar High School Principal Maria Formoso will also have changes made to her office, including a large screen that’ll help her monitor every security camera on campus.

“You can zoom in, you can record, you can clearly see the students,” she said.

Stoneman Douglas High School is set to also test out metal detectors.

Although the security upgrades and expanded drills are expected to cut into class time, the district said it’s worth it.

“Unfortunately, it’s a reality we have to deal with, and it’s cutting into some time, but it’s gonna be minimal,” Runcie said, “but we have to do that.”

Many changes will start on day one while others will be implemented throughout the school year.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.