Broward County Superintendent holds school safety forum in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County school officials are working with the community to make life on campus as safe as possible for students and faculty.

Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie and other leaders are set to answer questions and take suggestions about security at a forum at Plantation High School, Wednesday night.

An increased security presence has been incorporated onto campus at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Plantation, but it’s not the only school with safety in mind.

Runcie is hosting a forum at Plantation High School to discuss the stepped up protection, school resource officers, mental health, counseling and support services.

“Get some feedback and hear from the community, our students, our employees, our community members,” Runcie said.

Runcie’s forum is not the only one that was held on Wednesday.

In Washington, senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson hosted a bipartisan forum on school safety Wednesday. They focused on criminal background checks and tracking information on red flag scenarios.

Some parents who were affected the most from the Stoneman Douglas shooting traveled to Washington D.C. Wednesday.

“We need a different approach, we need a new direction,” said Max Schacter, whose son Alex was killed in the Parkland school shooting. “I embarked on a mission here to see what we could do. Alex died because there was no protection in the schools. There was no protection in the doors.”

The objective at both forums is to make schools safer, and to do it with open mind and ears.

“Gonna continue to learn and get better, and we’re open to suggestions and feedback,” Runcie said, “which is why we’re having this forum tonight.”

The forum is open to the public.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.