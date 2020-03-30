Broward County students experience technical difficulties on first day of virtual learning

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students and parents in Broward County are experiencing some technical difficulties on their first day of virtual learning after spring break.

Around 80,000 students in the district attempted to log in to the Broward County Public School’s virtual learning website Monday morning, but it kept crashing, leaving them unable to access the lesson plans and assignments the teachers set out for them.

“We were just having trouble turning in assignments and just getting onto the website and using it,” a student said.

BCPS has around 300,000 students in the district.

BCPS Superintendent Robert Runcie said the issue stemmed from the capacity of the third party vendor’s website when users tried to log in at the same time.

“Essentially, what we saw today was a performance issue in terms of dealing with the capacity,” Runcie said. “We resolved those issues today. Folks should see a different experience tomorrow.”

Cellphone videos taken by parents showed the website not allowing them nor the students to log into the system. When they were able to log in, they said the site would run very slow and the assignments were either not loading or nonexistent.

Others were able to log in but got kicked out shortly after.

“I was expecting it to be smoother than it was,” a second student said.

BCPS notified the parents addressing the technical issues and sent a statement to 7News saying in part, “We’re working as quickly as we can and expect the issue to be resolved shortly. We’re communicating with our families and appreciate everyone’s patience on this first day.”

It remains unclear what the capacity will be or if the capacity has been upgraded for Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.