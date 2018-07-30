Broward County Schools, BSO hold training program for armed guards

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Training has begun for hired armed Broward County Public Schools guards for the upcoming school year.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office conducted firearms training for the newly hired guards Monday morning at Markham Park in Sunrise.

The training program is to ensure guards are ready to protect schools.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said, “I left a meeting this morning with all of our principals and school administrators there, and I told them, in addition to being the education leaders of our schools, you effectively now have become the chief security administrator for each and every one of our schools, so yes, this is our new reality.”

The guards need 132 hours of firearms training and 12 hours of diversity training.

The guards will be used to fill a void left behind by any campus that doesn’t have an assigned officer.

The school district said there are still several empty spots around Broward County. However, local law enforcement and Broward County Sheriff’s deputies said they will fill those holes until the district can provide more armed guards.

The first day of classes in Broward County is Aug. 15.

