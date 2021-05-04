Broward County schools begins distribution of COVID-19 vaccine to students 16 and older at 6 locations

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Students 16 and older are eligible to get vaccinated at Broward County schools.
On Tuesday, the vaccine distribution kicked off at six high schools in Pompano Beach.
Florida Department of Health personnel are distributing the Pfizer vaccine on a walk-up basis.
The vaccine is 100% voluntary to those who want it.
Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent to receive the vaccine.
The vaccine is also being offered to school staff, faculty and parents of students at each school.
The full schedule for the schools and when the vaccines will be available can be viewed below:
|4-May
|Blanche Ely
|4-May
|Bright Horizons
|4-May
|Coconut Creek and Broward Virtual
|4-May
|Cypress Run Education Center
|4-May
|Deerfield Beach
|4-May
|Monarch
|5-May
|Pompano Beach
|5-May
|Atlantic Technical and College Academy
|5-May
|Coral Glades
|5-May
|Coral Springs
|5-May
|Cross Creek School
|5-May
|Charles Drew Family Resource Center
|6-May
|Dave Thomas Education Center West
|6-May
|JP Taravella
|6-May
|Marjory Stoneman Douglas
|6-May
|Northeast
|6-May
|Boyd Anderson
|7-May
|Dillard 6-12
|7-May
|Fort Lauderdale
|7-May
|Stranahan
|7-May
|Wingate Oaks
|7-May
|Sheridan Technical
|7-May
|South Plantation
|10-May
|Seagull Schooll
|10-May
|Nova and College Academy
|10-May
|Whidden Rogers Education Center
|10-May
|William T McFatter
|10-May
|Hollywood Hills
|10-May
|South Broward
|11-May
|Charles Flanagan
|11-May
|Cypress Bay
|11-May
|Everglades
|11-May
|The Quest Center
|11-May
|West Broward
|12-May
|Cooper City
|12-May
|Lauderhill 6-12
|12-May
|Piper
|12-May
|Plantation
|12-May
|Western
|13-May
|Hallandale
|13-May
|Henry D Perry Education Center
|13-May
|Lanier James Education Center
|13-May
|McArthur
|13-May
|Miramar
|13-May
|Whispering Pines Exceptional Education Center
The distribution will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The health department will return in three weeks for the second shots.
