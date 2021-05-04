Broward County schools begins distribution of COVID-19 vaccine to students 16 and older at 6 locations

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Students 16 and older are eligible to get vaccinated at Broward County schools.

On Tuesday, the vaccine distribution kicked off at six high schools in Pompano Beach.

Florida Department of Health personnel are distributing the Pfizer vaccine on a walk-up basis.

The vaccine is 100% voluntary to those who want it.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine is also being offered to school staff, faculty and parents of students at each school.

The full schedule for the schools and when the vaccines will be available can be viewed below:

4-May Blanche Ely 4-May Bright Horizons 4-May Coconut Creek and Broward Virtual 4-May Cypress Run Education Center 4-May Deerfield Beach 4-May Monarch 5-May Pompano Beach 5-May Atlantic Technical and College Academy 5-May Coral Glades 5-May Coral Springs 5-May Cross Creek School 5-May Charles Drew Family Resource Center 6-May Dave Thomas Education Center West 6-May JP Taravella 6-May Marjory Stoneman Douglas 6-May Northeast 6-May Boyd Anderson 7-May Dillard 6-12 7-May Fort Lauderdale 7-May Stranahan 7-May Wingate Oaks 7-May Sheridan Technical 7-May South Plantation 10-May Seagull Schooll 10-May Nova and College Academy 10-May Whidden Rogers Education Center 10-May William T McFatter 10-May Hollywood Hills 10-May South Broward 11-May Charles Flanagan 11-May Cypress Bay 11-May Everglades 11-May The Quest Center 11-May West Broward 12-May Cooper City 12-May Lauderhill 6-12 12-May Piper 12-May Plantation 12-May Western 13-May Hallandale 13-May Henry D Perry Education Center 13-May Lanier James Education Center 13-May McArthur 13-May Miramar 13-May Whispering Pines Exceptional Education Center

The distribution will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The health department will return in three weeks for the second shots.

