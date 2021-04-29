Broward County School Board votes to set up negotiations for agreement on Runcie’s resignation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board voted unanimously to set up negotiations for the resignation of Superintendent Robert Runcie following his arrest and charged with perjury.

Runcie pled not guilty but has said he is ready to resign while the case is being resolved.

The school board agreed, just after noon on Thursday, to allow for Chairwoman Dr. Rosalind Osgood to negotiate the terms of Runcie’s resignation as well as that of BCPS General Counsel Barbara Myrick.

The estimated payoff for both Runcie and Myrick are determined by state statute.

Runcie can receive a maximum of 20 weeks’ pay, plus any unused sick and vacation days. That can amount to $137,000, plus an additional $196,000 in vacation and sick time.

For Myrick, that amounts to $92,000 plus $116,000 in sick/vacation time.

Ahead of the vote, members of the community spoke highly of Runcie at the meeting.

School leaders and community members also shared their thoughts on Runcie stepping down from his position.

One parent told the board that she is going to miss Runcie. One Broward County commissioner also asked that they send him off with the best deal possible.

“I want each and everyone of you who are sitting on the school board today to know I’ve lost all trust in you, this has turned political,” said Runcie supporter Carla Roundtree. “Mr. Runcie, thank you. Thank you so very much.”

“Superintendent Runcie has served the community with distinction,” said Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness. “It’s sad. It’s really sad. I’m broken to see you leave after you’ve done so much for us and Broward County.”

The board is expected to meet once negotiations are finalized.

