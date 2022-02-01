(WSVN) - The Broward County School Board has stepped up its search for a new superintendent.

Members met Tuesday and narrowed the field of candidates down to three.

They are:

Dr. Vickie Cartwright, who has served as interim superintendent since August

Michael Gaal, deputy chancellor for Washington, D.C. Public Schools

Quintin Shepherd who is currently a superintendent in Texas

All will be interviewed Wednesday.

The new superintendent will replace Robert Runcie, who stepped down in August after being indicted on perjury charges.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.