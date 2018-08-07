Broward County School Board holds tribute for slain Cypress Bay High coach

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Colleagues of a slain Cypress Bay High School coach stopped their meeting for a touching tribute.

The Broward County School Board began their meeting Tuesday morning with a moment of silence for assistant coach Carlo Ullysse Jr.

Ullysse was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking along the shoulder of Interstate 95, near Commercial Boulevard, Sunday morning.

Police are still searching for the hit-and-run driver.

If you have any information on that can help detectives, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

