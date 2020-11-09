Broward County Public Schools to resume classes on Tuesday

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students in Broward County will be returning back to class on Tuesday.

The district announced that schools will operations will return to normal starting Tuesday.

Both in-person and online classes were cancelled on Monday due to the storm, which has caused severe flooding across South Florida.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools have not yet announced plans for Tuesday.

