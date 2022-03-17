FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Schools made an announcement concerning school safety in an effort to get kids to think twice before bringing a weapon on campus.

“For weapon possession this year alone, we’ve had 151,” said Broward County Schools Superintendent Dr. Vicki Cartwright.

Back in January, the school board voted to use handheld metal detectors to find things like guns, knives or any dangerous objects that pose a threat to students and staff.

In a news conference, the superintendent said schools and classrooms will be chosen randomly. Their plan is to check at least two schools per day, a decision that comes following an increase of school scares and social media threats.

“The screening includes all students and their belongings in randomly selected classrooms,” said Cartwright.

A recent incident occurred when a 7-year-old was detained for bringing a gun to Dillard Elementary, a tip that came from another student.

There was another incident involving a 10-year-old bringing a 10 mm to Walker Elementary, causing the school to be placed on lockdown.​

School leaders hope this new extra layer of protection will prevent anymore scary incidents without making students feel targeted.

​”We do not want anyone to feel as though we’re profiling or anything to that effect, because that’s not the intent,” said Cartwright. “The intent is truly to do a randomized approach and making students question whether or not they should be bringing something to school or not.”

There will be no physical contact while the wanding is happening, and it’ll be done by professionals.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.