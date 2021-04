FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie has been arrested.

On Wednesday, the charge he faces has been listed as perjury in an official proceeding.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was the arresting agency.

Runcie has since bonded out of jail as of 10:40 a.m.

