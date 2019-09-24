Broward County Public Schools celebrates 5th annual Dads Take Your Child to School day

(WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools celebrated their fifth annual Dads Take Your Child to School day.

It took place at the Royal Palm Elementary school in Lauderhill, and in all schools across the district, Tuesday morning.

Fathers, stepfathers and other male role models were able to take children into the school.

This initiative highlighted the importance of father figures and their engagement in a child’s education.

