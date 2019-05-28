Broward County Public Schools announces partnership with watchdog app

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools have announced their partnership with a watchdog app to increase school safety.

Superintendent Robert Runcie hosted a Tuesday morning press conference regarding the county’s partnership with the Saferwatch app.

Saferwatch, which has been available since the start of 2019, allows its users to report suspicious activity to law enforcement and the school district in real time.

“Broward County Public Schools encourages everyone — as Ms. Alhadeff indicated — if you see something, or hear something, we absolutely want you to say something because the safety of our schools is a collective responsibility of our entire community,” Runcie said. “We can’t get this done alone.”

Students and teachers can record or photograph non-emergency incidents as they happen on campus.

The messages get sent back immediately to all emergency personnel connected to the app.

