Broward County police chiefs offer apology, vow changes to eradicate systemic racism

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony joined several other police chiefs from cities around Broward County to remember George Floyd. They collectively offered their apologies for systemic racism and vowed to make changes in their own departments.

The police chiefs held a news conference outside the BSO Fort Lauderdale headquarters, Friday morning.

They began the conference with an apology to communities across Broward County who, they said, have lost people due to police violence.

“We send out this apology to the friends, to the families who continue to grieve over the loss of their loved ones,” said Miramar Police Chief Dexter Williams.

They followed by announcing a five-point plan to combat racism and to reform their agencies.

“The investment for the $1 million that I’m going to be affording is to establish a comprehensive racial equity and implicit bias training,” said Tony.

The plan includes:

eradicating bad officers

a review of the use of force policies

educating officers on systemic racism and bias

training and tracking the behavior of officers, and

building trust, transparency and accountability within the community.

The five-point plan came amid protests that continue to take place across the country in response to the killing of a black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer in the presence of an additional three officers in Minneapolis.

“We must cease this moment of turmoil and unrest to really step up and do what we haven’t done,” said Broward County Mayor Dale Holness. ”

The changes, according to the chiefs, start now.

Police chiefs are instructing their officers to take action if they see another officer going too far.

“They know right from wrong,” said Williams, “and when they have that information in their minds, they know [that] if something is wrong and it doesn’t look right, then they need to report that information.”

Tony said he invites all municipalities across Broward County to be a part of the training, and to contribute funds to ensure they can eradicate systemic racism throughout their agencies.

