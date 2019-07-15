Broward County officials to start spraying against mosquitoes in 6 cities

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of Broward County will be sprayed for mosquitoes.

County officials said they want to control the population of disease-carrying mosquitoes.

The spraying will begin Tuesday and runs until Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trucks filled with spray mist will be driving though areas of Davie, Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Cooper City, Hollywood and Pembroke Pines.

For a complete map of the affected areas, click the links below.

Cooper City, Davie, Dania Beach, Pembroke Pines and Hollywood proposed spray areas

City of Fort Lauderdale proposed spray area

