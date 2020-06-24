Broward County officials to host news conference regarding surge in COVID-19 cases

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — With thousands of new coronavirus cases confirmed in South Florida each day, some hospitals said they are packed with patients.

Broward County officials are set to address the recent surge in cases at a news conference set to be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday.

They are expected to talk about the measure they plan to take to ensure community safety and compliance.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness as well as Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony will be speaking at the event.

The news conference comes after health officials expressed concerns over capacity limits in local hospitals.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials with Baptist Health said the ICU at Homestead Hospital is currently at capacity.

Officials with the hospital said they have reached capacity and have had to transfer some COVID-19 patients to other hospitals within their system.

In Miami-Dade, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez distributed masks to businesses and residents in those areas with the highest COVID-19 numbers.

