Broward County officials develop plan to potentially reopen on Monday, pending governor’s approval

Every other register is closed for social distancing at a Costco store, Friday, March 20, 2020, in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward officials are developing a plan to potentially reopen the county on Monday, May 18 pending the approval from the governor.

Mayor Dale Holness and members of the Broward County commission held a virtual workshop Tuesday where they discussed the plan to enter into Phase 1.

Under the proposed plan, restaurants in the county would be allowed to open up at 25% indoor capacity, while outdoor guests would be required to sit 6 feet apart.

Retail businesses and museums would also be allowed to operate at 25% indoor capacity, with restrictions and limitations.

Community and club pools will be allowed to operate at up to 50% capacity, while personal services like haircuts and nail salons would have to operate by appointment.

The plan does not allow beaches to reopen.

County Administrator Bertha Henry said Broward is coordinating with Miami-Dade and said the county would reimplement limitations should the virus see a resurgence.

Miami-Dade and Broward are the only counties in Florida that have not yet entered into Phase 1 of the state plan to reopen.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.