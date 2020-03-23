Broward County nonprofit distributes food, hygienic supplies to the homeless

(WSVN) - Volunteers at a South Florida nonprofit organization are showing kindness to the less fortunate during the coronavirus pandemic.

USA Opioid Crisis Mortality Mortality Reduction with NARCAN volunteers took to the streets of Broward County and donated food, toiletries, bottled water, backpacks and other hygienic supplies to one of the most vulnerable groups of the virus — the homeless.

As social service programs and other outreach programs cease operations due to COVID-19 fears, this group continues to provide a critical lifeline

“Now, more than ever, we don’t want to forget them,” said event organizer Luis Garcia. “Everyone is afraid. People aren’t going out, so nobody’s donating, so we want to remember them and be there to help them.”

Volunteers exercised caution while distributing the supplies. They wore gloves and masks while keeping their distance. They also disinfected and wiped down each new area where the items were being given out.

