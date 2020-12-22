Broward County Mayor announces 9-day curfew amid COVID-19 surge

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mayor of Broward County has announced a curfew that will last for nine days amid a surge in coronavirus cases throughout South Florida.

Mayor Steve Geller on Tuesday announced the curfew will be in effect from Dec. 25 to Jan. 4.

The curfew will run from midnight to 5 a.m. each day. However, on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the curfew will run from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The Broward County Commission said in a tweet that the curfew was put in place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

