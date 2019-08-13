Broward County League of Cities calls for BCPS’ implementation of new safety measures

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With the start of the school year fast approaching, Broward County Public Schools has made the safety of their students and faculty its top priority.

There’s always trepidation with the first day of school, and more than a year after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, BCPS officials are taking additional security measures.

The Broward County League of Cities have released a report explaining its recommendations and what work still needs to be done. When school starts Wednesday in Broward County, there will be a School Resource Officer (SRO) or a security guard posted at every school.

“Every school in Broward County Public Schools, every traditional school, will have some element of security at that school,” said Broward County School Board member Patricia Good. “Whether it be an SRO, whether it be a school guardian, or someone from our own SIU unit.”

A state law passed after the Parkland massacre requires schools to have at least one armed person at every school. In order to fully staff schools in Broward with officers, it would cost $28 million, which the district does not have.

“It is quite expensive to have your own police force, and as [Sunrise] Mayor [Mike] Ryan has indicated, there is a shortage of police officers throughout the state of Florida,” said Good. “So just putting that together would take some time and certainly transition.”

All schools in the county now have updated surveillance systems, giving the Broward Sheriff’s Office real time access to in case of an emergency.

“In collaboration with BSO, at the start of this school year tomorrow, there will be a centralized access for all school cameras in the county at BSO.” said Ryan.

In addition to each school having a single point of entry, the Broward League of Cities is calling for even more changes to make schools safer.

“The radio system is at its end of life, and we need to accelerate the installation of the radio towers and the implementation of a new radio system,” said Ryan.

Mental health is also at the forefront of the Broward League’s list of recommendations.

“Together with the school district, we are infusing throughout our community — social emotional learning, conflict resolution,” said Cindy Arenberg-Seltzer, President and CEO of the Children’s Services Council of Broward County, “and skills to prevent tragedies like the one we saw happen on Feb. 14.”

The league has called for a total of 102 recommendations, and those involved said they are prepared to continue to see them through.

“We haven’t forgotten and we are continuing to work together in a collaborative way to make sure that the changes are implemented for the safety of all our communities,” said Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky.

