Broward County leaders advise public to practice social distancing rules ahead of Labor Day Weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With the approach of Labor Day Weekend, county officials are issuing warnings and guidelines as residents prepare to celebrate.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony spoke at a news conference on Friday where he encouraged people to continue following the rules put in place amid the pandemic — that is, social distancing and wearing face masks.

For those that intend to entertain at home for the holidays, Tony also stated that no more than 10 people should be at any gathering.

Deputies will be patrolling for the entire weekend and will be stopping at parties to ensure the rules are being followed.

They will also be patrolling areas that usually generate heavy traffic during this time such as Las Olas Boulevard.

Tony said he will not hesitate to shut down a business if they are not complying with the county rules.

“I encourage our businesses, 1. Listen, hang in there. We know it’s tough, we know they’re struggling, we know they’re losing revenue streams, but don’t allow us to come in and dictate and control and shutting your business down,” said Tony. “Be that self-enforcement. Make sure that the community understands, ‘Hey, look, I would love to have that extra five people in here, it helps pay the bills, but at the same time, I can’t afford to shut down this business, nor further spread this virus throughout this community.'”

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness is set to speak at a news conference on Friday where he will talk about the plans being put in place for the weekend to ensure people can go out and enjoy themselves, without the fear of spreading the coronavirus.

