Broward County lawmakers suggest citizen review board for officers amid calls for change

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Commissioners are doing their part in listening to the calls for change stemming from the death of George Floyd.

Lawmakers met and decided unanimously to direct the county attorney to look into creating a citizen review board, Tuesday.

The suggestion for change came amid protests — both in South Florida and nationwide. Protesters continue to take to the streets to demand reform within law enforcement agencies across the country.

The review board would be an outside set of eyes. Part of what they would do is examine police conduct and determine whether or not an officer or deputy’s actions were warranted.

Both Broward County Mayor Dale Holness and the county sheriff Gregory Tony vocally supported the move on Tuesday.

“I hope that we don’t wait until we see something like this again to take action,” said Holness. “I think this is something that we ought to do to bring the entire community together.”

“I think with the times that we are dealing with, the community needs to have more trust,” said Tony. “That’s a focal point for our agency.”

The next step is to draw up the framework for the review board which the county attorney will have to present to county commissioners. It will then be up to commissioners to debate on the topic before conducting a vote.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.