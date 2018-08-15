Broward County kicks off first day of school

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Schools began their first day on Wednesday, with some schools getting a visit from Broward’s superintendent.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie started his morning at one of the bus depots to help send bus drivers off. “We’re here at the North Terminal to see our bus drivers; wish them a good first day of school,” he said. “This is where the work of the district starts every day.”

According to Runcie, after the trauma students suffered following the events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas; bus drivers received special training ahead of the new school year to aid students if and when needed.

“There is some training, you know we’ve been working with our bus drivers around social, emotional and mental health,” said Runcie. “Really trying to provide that type of training and support throughout the whole entire district.”

More than 271,000 students are headed back to school along with 15,000 teachers. 7Skyforce flew over Cooper City High School as parents dropped off their children.

“They get bored, you know? It gets old with summer camp and they just want to do something different, so it’s good for him. It’s good for me too,” said one mother, eager to get back into routine.

Runcie is spending the day visiting multiple schools in Broward to welcome back, students, parents, teachers and staff.

A school in North Lauderdale was surprised on their first day, with the Miami Heat’s mascot Burnie and the Heat dancers making an appearance. Runcie was also at Sandpiper Elementary School in Sunrise during lunchtime.

A news conference hosted by Runcie is expected later Wednesday to recap the day.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.