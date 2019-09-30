Broward County Humane Society seeks homes for animals displaced by Hurricane Dorian

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dogs and cats displaced by Hurricane Dorian are being housed in South Florida. The organization caring for these animals are seeking individuals and families to adopt them.

They’re cute, they’re cuddly and they need a home.

“We’ve held them for two weeks,” said Mary Steffen, Senior Director of Operations of the Broward County Humane Society. “We’ve done medical exams, tried to socialize. Different things like that.”

Nearly two dozen dogs and cats displaced by Hurricane Dorian are now at the Broward County Humane Society.

They, along with more than 100 other animals, were brought to South Florida two weeks ago from the Bahamas and divided up at shelters across the state.

“They become kind of collateral damage, sometimes pets, when there’s disasters like this, and it’s not for lack of people wanting or caring,” said Steffen. “It’s just an energy and a resource issue.”

These dogs and cats have been through a lot, and the shelter said while they’ll be the perfect addition to nearly any family, a patient home might be the best option.

“I think it’s somebody who is going to have a little patience. Doesn’t need to be an experienced owner, I don’t think,” said Steffen, “because we’re going to help them and hold their hand through the process.”

Autumn is just one of the dogs up for adoption. All the pets have been spayed or neutered and are up to date on their medications. Now, they just need a forever home.

