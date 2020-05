Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hotels and motels in Broward County can begin accepting reservations starting Tuesday.

All employees will be required to wear masks and gloves when dealing with customers.

Guests must wear face covers in all common areas and stay 6 feet apart from other people.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.