FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County courtroom was turned into a classroom for a group of South Florida students.

Students from various area high schools participated in a voter’s workshop at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday.

The students learned first-hand about the role of the judicial branch.

The workshop is part of the Informed Voters Project, which is endorsed by former U.S. Supreme Court and state court justices, as well as the National Association of Women Judges.

