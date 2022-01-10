TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a special congressional election happening Tuesday in Broward County.

It’s to fill the District 20 seat left vacant by the death of Representative Alcee Hastings.

Hastings passed away in 2021 and held the seat since 2013.

Republican Jason Mariner is facing off against Democrat Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Anyone who wants to submit their mail-in ballot will have to drop it off at the Supervisor of Elections office for it to count in the election.

Roughly 420,000 voters are eligible to vote in the election.

As of noon, a little over 10% have showed up to vote.

