HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County commissioners gathered on Tuesday to remember fallen Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino.

“This is a really sad day for Hollywood,” said Broward Commissioner Beam Furr. “Some of those brave, courageous, smart in all sense of the word.”

The group shared a few words and a moment of silence ahead of their scheduled meeting.

The grief is still heavy in the Hollywood neighborhood where Chirino died.

Cherie Joblove and Debbie Fishman were among the many who stopped by the memorial in his honor.

“My heart goes out to this young officer and the family, and even when a police officer stopped by to question me yesterday, you could see it. It’s so raw in his face,” said Joblove.

The quiet Emerald Park neighborhood was disrupted by the tragedy late Sunday night when the officer was killed.

Blue ribbons can now be spotted all around the neighborhood.

The 28-year-old’s family could be seen devasted, holding on to one another as they left the hospital where he passed away.

Chirino joined the Hollywood Police Department in 2017.

He was recognized multiple times for his outstanding work ethic.

While the memorial grows in his honor, some residents said they would love to see a permanent one.

“I’m hoping that maybe they’ll erect a memorial, you know, something in his honor,” said Fishman. “That would be very nice, and I know other people have suggested it and I hope it comes to fruition.”

