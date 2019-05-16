Broward County Commissioners hold ceremony for new Broward County Convention Center expansion

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Commissioners wearing hard hats and wielding sledgehammers celebrated the start of a giant renovation project of the Broward County Convention Center.

Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of an expansion of the convention center.

The project will create various facilities such as an 800-room hotel.

The project is estimated to cost around $900 million.

Officials said the expansion will create more than 1,000 jobs and will be completed in 2023.

