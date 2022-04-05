FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bus driver credited with saving lives, after making some heroic moves behind the wheel, is being honored by local leaders.

There was a shooting on board a Broward County transit bus and she steered her bus straight to the police department.

“The board hereby designates Tuesday, April 5, 2022 as Gwendolyn Whitfield Day in Broward County, Florida,” said Mayor Michael Udine.

On Tuesday morning, the Broward County Commission awarded Whitfield with the Medal of Valor for her actions when a gunman opened fire on a county bus. Community leaders and family members were by her side honoring her heroics.

“I’m just thankful, and I’m sorry that this even happened,” said Whitfield.

Last month, 34-year-old Jamal Meyers killed two people and injured two others on the bus.

Whitfield was on Broward Boulevard when the gunfire began and she immediately pulled into the Fort Lauderdale Police Department where an officer happened to be in the parking lot.

“I want to thank the officer that happened to be there by the grace of God, because if he was not there, who knows what would’ve happened,” she said.

The police said it was her quick thinking that also prevented this incident from being even more tragic.

“I will never understand why it happened, but one thing I do understand is that Broward County comes together when it’s time to, and I am proud to be a part of Broward County,” said Whitfield.

Meyers remains in custody and is facing murder charges.

