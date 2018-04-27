Broward County cities experiencing issue with 911 calls

(WSVN) - Emergency 911 calls made in most of Broward County are not being answered due to an issue, county officials said.

As of 12:52 p.m. Friday, the 911 system is “abandoning” the caller due to an issue. Broward County is working to solve the issue, which has reportedly been ongoing for at least 30 minutes.

Officials said that 911 call-takers are able to see the incoming calls and are immediately calling them back.

Every city in Broward County, except Coral Springs and Plantation, use this 911 system.

Officials have not provided an estimated time of when the system will be fully functional.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.