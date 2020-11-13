Broward County Aviation Department conducts emergency landing training exercise at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of first responders is fine-tuning their skills with a disaster drill at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The Broward County Aviation Department conducted their “Operation Silver Lining” training exercise at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today, Friday morning.

The drill simulates the emergency landing of a plane with approximately 100 passengers and crew members.

Friday’s activity drew in approximately 80 volunteers from the airport and community to participate as injured passengers.

7News cameras captured the volunteers with their mock injuries on the runway.

There was also a controlled live fire burn during the exercise.

“The fire department, once they get on scene, the first thing they want to do is to extinguish the fire,” said Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport CEO Mark Gale. “Once they get the fire knocked down, then they’ll start search and rescue operations to find who they can, extricate those that they need to and then begin working on a triage and transport arrangement, getting folks that are injured off to hospitals.”

