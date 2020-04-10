Broward County authorities searching for gunman who shot mother inside home

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities are searching for a killer in Broward County who shot a woman at her home.

Misty Sharp was found with a gunshot wound to the head in her apartment along the 2600 block of Northwest Eighth Place near Fort Lauderdale on the afternoon of April 2.

“She was not killed instantly,” Tessa Lee, Sharp’s friend, said. “She was transported and then died at the hospital, unfortunately.”

Sharp’s daughter was also in the apartment but was not hurt.

However, the intruder also shot Princess, Sharp’s dog, who would survive and remains in a veterinary hospital.

Friends describe Sharp as a tough woman who worked from home as a ticket agent to support her 9-year-old daughter.

“She had the biggest heart, and she loved us, all of her friends and all of her family,” Lee said. “I don’t want my friend, her memory, to pass, and no one to care or pay attention.”

Sharp’s friends are worried that her murder is being overlooked during the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the virus going on, that’s really what is at the forefront right now, and everything that people are struggling with because of that,” Lee said. “We’re so afraid that she’s going to be overlooked, that it’s not going to get the attention that it needs to be solved. We just love her so much, and we miss her greatly.”

Authorities have not released a motive in the shooting.

If you have any information on this murder, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

