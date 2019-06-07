Broward County animal shelter deals with overcrowding issues as summer approaches

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – A Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center official said they are dealing with overcrowding issues as summer approaches.

Lauralei Combs, the director of the animal shelter, said the facility near Fort Lauderdale is at capacity.

“It’s summertime, and we’re full,” Combs said.

7News cameras captured kennel after kennel filled with dogs and cats, and Combs said there is no space to take more in.

The overcrowding issue is so severe, Combs said the center had to close two hours early last Friday.

“We did close last Friday for two hours our admissions lobby, and so that was two hours earlier,” Combs said. “That’s the first time we’ve ever done it.”

Combs said the overcrowding issue happens every summer.

However, this year has been so busy, foster and rescue coordinator Amanda Kruczynski said the shelter is going out into the community to spay and neuter pets to help families not only keep their four-legged friends but to also control the pet population.

“We’re working on that, and maybe less pets coming in means helping the community keep their pets at home,” Kruczynski said.

Kruczynski said one way families can help the shelter is by fostering a pet, which allows the shelter to free up some space.

“Even if people can foster just for a weekend, or even for over-nighting, it really, really helps our shelter out,” Kruczynski said.

Combs said they will work with families to help them find the perfect pet and make sure it’s not only affordable, but also the right match.

“Every day we’re here to facilitate finding you the best pet for you and your lifestyle,” Combs said.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.