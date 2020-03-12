Broward College to cancel classes for 1 week to prepare for transition to remote instruction

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward College has announced they are cancelling for classes for one week starting on Saturday to prepare for a transition to remote instruction.

Starting on Saturday, classes at all Broward College campuses will be cancelled until Sunday, March 22, school officials said Thursday. However, field experience courses, such as health science clinicals and teacher education, as well as law enforcement academies, will continue as scheduled.

“During this week, the College will focus on ensuring that the transition to remote instruction successfully supports student learning,” officials said in a statement. “Additionally, Broward College recognizes that a limited number of courses are not adaptable to remote instruction. Decisions about those courses will be made in collaboration with faculty and administrators.”

Courses during the spring semester that have been shifted to remote instruction will resume on Monday, March 23, officials said.

“While the College has taken every precaution necessary to limit the spread of COVID-19 on its campuses and centers, the decision to transition to remote instruction follows extensive consultation with local and state officials to ensure a healthy and safe environment for students and employees,” officials said.

