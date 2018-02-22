Broward College students take advantage of mass shooting seminars

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward College campus police are preparing students to handle a shooting.

Some students fear they could be easy targets on campus but said, with the proper training, they’ll know what to do in a bad situation.

“I’m a mother, and I have a friend that was a victim and passed away due to gunfire, so I was in shock,” said Broward College student Tiana Gonzalez.

“No student really can come on campus these days and really say that they feel safe,” said Broward College student Alec Vergara.

Before the Parkland high school shooting, monthly mass shooting seminars held at Broward College were sparsely attended, but nearly a week after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, there was a large turnout.

“On the heels of being the center of attention with such a terrible event in our lives, it has really woken people up,” said campus safety director Lt. John Labandera.

The hour-long session included a video from the Center for Personal Protection and Safety.

The goal is to teach people warning signs and how to handle yourself in a crisis.

Senior Lindsey Brannon is studying to be a teacher and felt like the presentation could be beneficial for her future career.

“After the event occurred last Wednesday, I emailed my advisor the next day and said, ‘Hey, I’m a future teacher. We need this,'” she said.

Labandera, who has spent his career in law enforcement has hosted these sessions on each Broward College campus once a month. However, after the Stoneman Douglas shooting, Labandera said the lesson is now personal.

“It effected me tremendously because I’ve spent many years as a police officer and resource officer working for the Broward County Schools,” he said.

Labandera said the most important thing is to be aware of anything going on around you. “The minute you walk out of your door from home, you must raise your condition level of alertness,” he said.

It’s a tip that these students admitted can be easily overlooked, especially when you’re busy.

“It’s a step in the right direction because, so far, there is no steps that have been taken,” Vergara said.

Students said they believe these kinds of steps will not only keep them safe but others as well.

“You just have to act, so I hope we can take something from this and at least have an idea,” Brannon said.

“You can save yourself and save others in the long run,” Gonzalez said.

Campus police said they also invite non-students to attend sessions, as well. If you’re interested, you can get the contact information here.

