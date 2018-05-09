Broward College demolition caught on camera

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A demolition in Fort Lauderdale was caught on camera, Tuesday.

Broward College demolished two of its older buildings at the Downtown Campus on East Las Olas Boulevard. A new, 14-story office building will instead take its place.

The new building will include shops and restaurants on the ground floor and an outdoor, covered space for students.

