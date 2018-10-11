DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida art student who lost all her belongings in a mobile home fire is receiving a helping hand.

Broward College partnered with ACE Educational Supplies in Davie to donate a complete art supply kit and $200 to Skylar Lecoq, a student at the college’s Visual Arts and Design Academy.

Speaking to 7News on Wednesday, the 20-year-old became emotional about the generous gift.

“I’m very thankful for ACE’s donation, because now I’m not worrying about classes or failing or having to drop out or anything because I’m totally covered,” said Lecoq.

The fire spread across two mobile homes in Hallandale Beach last week, causing extensive damage and killing seven pets.

