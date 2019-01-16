Broward church worker arrested on child pornography charges

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale church employee has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Jesus Mendez Jr. had numerous child pornography photos at his Pembroke Pines home.

Junior worked at a chapel in Fort Lauderdale, and officials said, has had access to children in the past.

It’s not yet clear if any of them have ever been victims.

